Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022. (AFP)
President Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election

Reuters
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.

When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.

On Tuesday, a senior Turkish official said that his country plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes a cross-border operation against outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in Iraq after a deadly weekend bomb in Istanbul.

The government has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue on Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 80.

