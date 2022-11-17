Theme
Screengrab from a video posted to Twitter of a fire that broke out in Baghdad airport. (Twitter)
Iraq’s Baghdad airport hit by second fire in three days

AFP, Baghdad
Published: Updated:
Iraq opened an investigation Thursday after a fire broke out in one of the terminals of Baghdad airport, the second in three days.

There were no casualties in the latest blaze, which damaged several airline offices in the two-storey Nineveh Terminal.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani travelled to the airport to be briefed on the probe launched by fire investigators, his office said.

“Civil defense teams were able to put out the fire,” it added.

It came after three people were lightly hurt on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a refreshments area in the departures lounge of one of the terminals.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left Iraq’s infrastructure in disrepair.

Safety standards in both the transport and construction sectors are frequently flouted, and accidents are common.

