Protesters burn home of Iran’s ex-supreme leader as demonstrations enter third month

Protesters in Iran set fire to the old home of the country’s former supreme leader and regime founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Thursday, footage circulating on social media showed, as anti-regime protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini entered their third month.

Protesters took to the streets in at least 23 cities across Iran on Thursday, according to videos posted by the activist group 1500tasvir on Twitter.

In the city of Khomein, birthplace of Khomeini, protesters set fire to the home-turned-museum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, footage circulating on social media showed.

Other videos from Khomein showed protesters shouting slogans against Iran’s clerical leaders.

“This year is the year of blood, [Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei] will be toppled,” chanted protesters in the capital Tehran, a video posted by 1500tasvir showed.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said five members of the security forces were killed during Thursday’s protests.

Protests have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Amini died three days after collapsing in police custody. She had been detained by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules.

Demonstrators have been calling for regime change in the protests which have become one of the boldest challenges to the regime since its establishment in 1979.

More than 300 people have been killed by security forces and thousands have been detained, according to rights groups.

Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign powers, namely the US and Israel.

