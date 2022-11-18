Russia’s Putin discussed idea of Turkish ‘gas hub’ with Erdogan, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish “gas hub” with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea that Erdogan has supported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed extension of the Black Sea grain deal, an agreement that Turkey helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

“Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this ‘package’ agreement,” the Kremlin said.

Read more:

Russia says ‘fortifying’ annexed Crimean peninsula

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days

Zelenskyy asks allies for ‘all data’ in Poland missile row