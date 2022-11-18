Ten killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in north Iraq

Ten people were killed and 30 people injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, the provincial governor said on Friday.

Thirteen people remained trapped under the rubble, said Haval Abubaker, the governor of Sulaimaniya province. He also announced three days of mourning.

Civil defense firefighters managed to contain the fire that broke out in a residential area after the gas cylinder exploded on Thursday. The fire damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said.

Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the homes.

