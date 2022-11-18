US ‘skeptical’ of report Iran has developed hypersonic missile: Pentagon

The US is “skeptical” of the report that says Iran has developed a hypersonic missile, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We've seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran, we remain skeptical of these reports,” Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a press conference.

“We will continue to monitor closely any development or proliferation out of Iran or missile systems,” she said.

Last week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace commander as saying Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“This missile has a high speed and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere. It will target the enemy’s advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles,” Tasnim quoted commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles, can fly more than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). But they are more maneuverable than their ballistic counterparts and only need a low trajectory in the atmosphere, making them harder to defend against.

