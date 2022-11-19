Theme
Iranians carry the coffin of one of the people killed in a shooting attack, during their funeral in the city of Izeh in Iran's Khuzestan province, on November 18, 2022. In some of the worst violence since the protests erupted, assailants on motorbikes shot dead seven people, including a woman and two children aged nine and 13, at a central market of Izeh on the evening of November 16, 2022, state media said. (Photo by ALIREZA MOHAMMADI / ISNA / AFP)
A file photo shows Iranians carry the coffin of one of the people killed in a shooting attack, during their funeral in the city of Izeh in Iran’s Khuzestan province, on November 18, 2022. (AFP)
Iran forces shoot dead at least three protesters in Kurdistan: Rights group

AFP
Iranian security forces shot dead at least three people Saturday at protests in the western province of Kurdistan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a human rights group said.

“The government’s repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians,” Hengaw, which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP.

Also on Saturday,Iranian Revolutionary Guards opened fire on family members mourning a slain protester and seized his body from hospital, as clashes raged around the country overnight, the Norway-based Hengaw rights group said.

“Last night, after IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) forces attacked Shahid Gholi Pur Hospital in Bukan, they seized Shahryar Mohammadi’s body and buried him secretly,” the group said.

