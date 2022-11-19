Iran forces shoot dead at least three protesters in Kurdistan: Rights group

Iranian security forces shot dead at least three people Saturday at protests in the western province of Kurdistan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a human rights group said.

“The government’s repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians,” Hengaw, which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP.

Also on Saturday,Iranian Revolutionary Guards opened fire on family members mourning a slain protester and seized his body from hospital, as clashes raged around the country overnight, the Norway-based Hengaw rights group said.

“Last night, after IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) forces attacked Shahid Gholi Pur Hospital in Bukan, they seized Shahryar Mohammadi’s body and buried him secretly,” the group said.

