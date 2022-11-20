Iran sentences to death sixth person over protests

The revolutionary court of Tehran on Sunday sentenced to death a sixth person, the judicial authority's news website said, in connection with months of protests in Iran.

The defendant was found guilty of “pulling out a knife with the intention of killing, spreading terror, creating insecurity in society during recent riots”, Mizan Online reported.

Advertisement

The court also found the defendant guilty of “moharebeh”, which means waging “war against God”, it added.

Five others have recently been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, triggered by the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for an alleged contravention of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Authorities in Iran describe the protests as “riots” and accuse the country's Western foes of fomenting them.

The sentences can be appealed in front of the Supreme Court.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran sentences three protesters to death: Report

Iran sentences protester to death, five others receive jail terms

Iran sentences second anti-regime protester to death