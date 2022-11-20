Theme
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shakes shakes hands with Turkey's Recep Erdogan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, 2022. (Anadolu Agency)
This combination of pictures created on June 22, 2020 shows (L) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and (R) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (AFP)

Turkey’s Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt’s Sisi at World Cup

Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey’s presidency showed.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said Erdogan briefly met, shook hands and talked to Sisi and other leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah of Jordan.

There was no immediate comment from Egypt’s presidency.

Ankara’s ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt’s army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdogan.

The two countries started consultations between senior foreign ministry officials last year amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with Egypt, the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian officials had expressed caution over any rapprochement, although Erdogan said in July there was no reason high-level talks should not take place.

