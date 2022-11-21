Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over a resolution criticizing Tehran’s lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.
Read more:
Iran sentences to death sixth person over protests
US imposes new sanctions over Iran sanctions evasion, targets Chinese firms
IAEA board passes resolution ordering Iran to cooperate with probe