FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

AFP, Tehran
Published: Updated:
Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over a resolution criticizing Tehran’s lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

“In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

