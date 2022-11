Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region

Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

“The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq's sovereignty,” the statement added.

Iran targeted the headquarters of what it called “dissident groups” in Iraqi Kurdistan in the early hours of Monday, while Turkish warplanes had already carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Developing.