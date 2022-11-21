Israeli army kill Palestinian high school student in West Bank: Medics

Medics said the Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian high school student when forces carried out an arrest raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

A military spokesperson said troops in Jenin detained a man suspected of gun ambushes, and that they returned fire, hitting at least one person, after they said Palestinians shot at them and threw explosive devices.

Medics said a high school student was killed in the morning incident. The Palestinian education ministry said he was on his way to school at the time.

Local residents said the man arrested surrendered after troops surrounded his house and fired at it.

Jenin and the neighboring city of Nablus have seen intensified raids by Israel since March.

