Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces hold up a giant Kurdish flag as they commemorate the annual Kurdish Flag Day in Makhmur, about 280 kilometres (175 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, on December 17, 2019 in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
One killed in Iran strikes on northern Iraq: Kurdish party

AFP, Iraq, Tehran
Published: Updated:
At least one fighter was killed in fresh Iranian strikes on Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, an Iranian-Kurdish party said Monday.

“A member of the peshmerga was killed in an Iranian strike on the area of Koysinjaq,” also known as Koya, late Sunday, Ali Boudaghi, an official from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, told AFP.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed Monday morning they had launched cross-border missile and drone strikes overnight on Kurdish Iranian opposition groups in Iraq, labelling them “separatist anti-Iranian terrorist groups.”

The groups “have been the target since the morning of a new series of missile and drone attacks by the ground force of the Revolutionary Guards,” they said in statement.

