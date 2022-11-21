Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Sudanese demonstrators rally to protest the United Nations mediation, in front of the UN headquarters in the Manshiya district of the capital Khartoum, on October 29, 2022. Some 3000 Islamists protested in front of the UN mission headquarters in Khartoum, calling efforts to mediate between Sudan's civilian and army leaders foreign interference, according to an AFP correspondent. (Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators rally to protest the United Nations mediation, in front of the UN headquarters in the Manshiya district of the capital Khartoum, on October 29, 2022. Some 3000 Islamists protested in front of the UN mission headquarters in Khartoum, calling efforts to mediate between Sudan's civilian and army leaders foreign interference, according to an AFP correspondent. (File photo: AFP)

Political veteran returns to Sudan opposing plan for military exit

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Veteran Sudanese political and religious leader Al-Sayid Mohamed Othman al-Mirghani arrived in Khartoum from Egypt on Monday, throwing his clout against a possible agreement between pro-democracy groups and the military.

Mirghani has been based in Egypt for about a decade and his arrival follows military leaders and the former ruling Forces of Freedom and Change coalition saying they had reached understandings including the military's exit from politics.

Western, Gulf and United Nations facilitators have been trying to break a stalemate that took hold after the military seized power 13 months ago, halting a political transition following the 2019 ouster of Omar al-Bashir, who led Sudan for 30 years.

Mirghani, leader of the main faction of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), one of Sudan's most significant blocs, and the large Khatmiya Sufi sect, was met by thousands of followers beating drums at Khartoum's main airport.

The DUP has a strong support base in rural areas of Sudan but has lately been embroiled in a struggle between al-Mirghani's two sons - Jaafer who has aligned with rebel groups opposed to the deal, and Elhassan who has supported it.

In a filmed statement released on Wednesday, the elderly Mirghani rejected a hasty agreement and foreign intervention in the political crisis, and assigned Jaafer with closing ranks in the party as his deputy.

“Hasty steps in the wrong direction and the rush to offer solutions before their time can bring about great harm,” he said, recalling past experiences of foreign-brokered agreements.

Three DUP sources said Mirghani's return aimed to end the dispute in favour of Jaafer and against the deal, a move they said threatened to fracture the party further.

The DUP, which at its founding supported maintaining unity with Egypt following Sudan's independence in 1956, has close ties to Egyptian authorities.

The flight that Mirghani returned on was laid on by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian state-backed AlQahera News reported. Sisi, a former army chief, also has close relations with Sudan's military leadership.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Burhan says talks on new Sudan political framework ongoing

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Sudan blocks internet services ahead of coup anniversary demonstrations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size