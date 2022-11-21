Saudi-financed UNRWA health center opens in Jordan-based Palestinian refugee camp

A Saudi Development Fund-financed health center, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), was inaugurated in Jordan on Sunday to serve around 300,000 refugees in the Zarqa camp.

The new center is set to provide accessibility for persons with disabilities, and includes green spaces, a children’s play area, and sun-shaded spaces, according to an UNRWA statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar al-Sudairy and the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini inaugurated the opening of the health center at an event on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a pioneer in humanitarian work, with the aim of alleviating human suffering around the world, in cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations,” the Saudi ambassador said in a statement carried by UNRWA.

“The Kingdom is fully supportive of Palestine refugees, including through our partnership with UNRWA, and its services.”

For his part, Lazzirini thanked Saudi Arabia for its continuous support for Palestinian refugees, welcoming its donation of $27 million in support of UNRWA services.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its historic support to UNRWA. This contribution embodies the Kingdom’s solidarity with Palestine refugees throughout their plight.

“The construction of this health center is a critical investment that will serve thousands of Palestine refugees residing both inside and outside Zarqa camp,” Lazzarini said in a statement on Sunday.

“I also welcome the recent contribution of $27 million from KSA in support of UNRWA core services, as the Agency faces a critical funding shortfall this year.”

Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has contributed $1.1 billion to UNRWA.

The Zarqa camp is the oldest camp housing Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

One of the four camps established in the country to accommodate the refugees who left Palestine as a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, it was set up near the town of Zarqa by the International Committee of the Red Cross in 1949.

