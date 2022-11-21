Theme
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shakes shakes hands with Turkey's Recep Erdogan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, 2022. (Anadolu Agency)
Sisi and Erdogan agree that World Cup handshake will be start of new relations

Reuters
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension.

The two leaders were in Qatar for the start of the World Cup soccer tournament.

