Sisi and Erdogan agree that World Cup handshake will be start of new relations

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension.

The two leaders were in Qatar for the start of the World Cup soccer tournament.

