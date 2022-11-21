Theme
This general view shows the exterior of The World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome on October 9, 2020, after the announcement that the organisation had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (File photo: AFP)
World Food Program to allocate $5.4 bln for Lebanon over 3 years: Caretaker PM

Reuters
The World Food Program has agreed to allocate $5.4 billion for aid to Lebanon over the next three years, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday, following a meeting with the agency’s country director.

Mikati said the aid would be split, with half going to Lebanese and the other half to Syrian refugees, more than 1 million of whom live in Lebanon.

The WFP’s Lebanon office could not immediately be reached for comment.

