World Food Program to allocate $5.4 bln for Lebanon over 3 years: Caretaker PM

The World Food Program has agreed to allocate $5.4 billion for aid to Lebanon over the next three years, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday, following a meeting with the agency’s country director.

Mikati said the aid would be split, with half going to Lebanese and the other half to Syrian refugees, more than 1 million of whom live in Lebanon.

The WFP’s Lebanon office could not immediately be reached for comment.

