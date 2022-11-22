Five people killed, 40 injured in gas tank explosion in Iraq

Five people died and 40 were injured when a gas tank exploded and sparked a fire in a student dormitory in northern Iraq, authorities said Tuesday.
The blast hit Monday night when a rooftop gas tank leaked at a building housing the student accommodation and a bakery in the Kurdish city of Dohuk.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The gas leaked, reaching the students’ rooms, and police arrived to evacuate them,” Dohuk’s governor, Ali Tatar, told AFP. “Unfortunately, at that moment, the explosion occurred.”
A student, a bakery worker and three policemen who arrived as part of the emergency response were killed, including the unit’s deputy director, Tatar said.
It was the second explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tank in Iraqi Kurdistan in less than a week.
Last Thursday, 15 people died in Sulaimaniyah when an LPG tank exploded and caused the collapse of a building.
Following Monday’s deaths, authorities in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region announced a ban on LPG tanks for domestic use.
The Dohuk blast was the latest tragedy to highlight Iraq’s dilapidated infrastructure and lax safety standards.
On November 15 and 17, two fires broke out at Baghdad International Airport. And in late October at least nine people were killed when a gas tanker exploded in Baghdad.
Read more:
Syria Kurd base used by US-led coalition hit by Turkish drone: Report
Thousands in north Syria attend funerals of Turkish raids victims
Billionaire Adani exploring huge Morocco clean energy project
-
Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan regionIraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry ... Middle East
-
One killed in Iran strikes on northern Iraq: Kurdish partyAt least one fighter was killed in fresh Iranian strikes on Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, an Iranian-Kurdish party said Monday.For ... Middle East
-
Turkey launches operation against Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria: Defense ministerTurkey launched on Sunday Operation Claw-Sword air raids against outlawed Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria almost a week after a deadly blast in ... Middle East