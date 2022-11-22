Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (Reuters)
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (Reuters)

Iran to enrich Uranium to 60 pct purity at Fordow nuclear site: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran has started enriching Uranium to 60 percent purity at Fordow nuclear site using IR6 centrifuges, Iran’s SNN network reported on Tuesday, in a response to a resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog ordering more cooperation from Tehran.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran will also be building a new set of centrifuges at the site, the network reported. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency’s investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at the closed-door vote said.

The resolution is the second this year targeting Iran over the investigation, which has become an obstacle in talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal because Iran has demanded the probe be ended.

Read more:

Iran players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup

England thrash Iran 6-2 in strong start to World Cup

Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size