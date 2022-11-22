Turkey’s Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria following air raids

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey would “soon” launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish fighters following air raids.

“We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “God willing, we will root out all of them soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.”

