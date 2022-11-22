Theme
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmakers during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, on October 5, 2022 (Reuters)
Turkey’s Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria following air raids

AFP, Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey would “soon” launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish fighters following air raids.

“We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “God willing, we will root out all of them soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.”

