Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a motorbike burning in the middle of an intersection during protests for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police,” in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP)
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a motorbike burning in the middle of an intersection during protests for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police,” in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP)
Iran protests

UN rights chief says Iran situation ‘critical’ with more than 300 killed

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was “critical,” describing a hardening of the authorities’ response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We urge your authorities to address the people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests,” said a spokesperson for UN human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.

Read more:

Iran has arrested 40 foreigners during anti-government protests: Judiciary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size