UN rights chief says Iran situation ‘critical’ with more than 300 killed
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was “critical,” describing a hardening of the authorities’ response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We urge your authorities to address the people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests,” said a spokesperson for UN human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.
Read more:
Iran has arrested 40 foreigners during anti-government protests: Judiciary