China aims to weaken Iran motion before UN rights body

China brought a last-minute amendment to a motion on Iran before the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday that would strip out the main paragraph referring to a new investigative probe into Iran’s suppression of mass protests.

China’s envoy Jiang Yingfeng told the council shortly before a scheduled vote that the motion led by Germany was “overwhelmingly critical” of Iran. “It obviously will not help resolve the problem,” he added, calling for a key paragraph to be deleted.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The paragraph in question would establish an “international fact-finding mission” that would be operational until early 2024. Representatives from the dozens of countries supporting the motion, including the United States and Britain, criticized the last-minute change and called for the 47-member Geneva council to vote it down.

“(The amendment) denies the survivors, the families, the victims, the right for their suffering to be recorded,” said British Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Simon Manley.

The US ambassador for human rights Michele Taylor said she was “appalled” by China’s last-minute revision.

Read more:

Iran arrests footballer for supporting protests: State media

UN rights chief’s offer to visit Iran met with silence

Iran criticizes world for ‘silence’ over protest violence