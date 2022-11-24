China aims to weaken Iran motion before UN rights body
China brought a last-minute amendment to a motion on Iran before the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday that would strip out the main paragraph referring to a new investigative probe into Iran’s suppression of mass protests.
China’s envoy Jiang Yingfeng told the council shortly before a scheduled vote that the motion led by Germany was “overwhelmingly critical” of Iran. “It obviously will not help resolve the problem,” he added, calling for a key paragraph to be deleted.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The paragraph in question would establish an “international fact-finding mission” that would be operational until early 2024. Representatives from the dozens of countries supporting the motion, including the United States and Britain, criticized the last-minute change and called for the 47-member Geneva council to vote it down.
“(The amendment) denies the survivors, the families, the victims, the right for their suffering to be recorded,” said British Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Simon Manley.
The US ambassador for human rights Michele Taylor said she was “appalled” by China’s last-minute revision.
Read more:
Iran arrests footballer for supporting protests: State media
UN rights chief’s offer to visit Iran met with silence
-
UN rights chief’s offer to visit Iran met with silenceNew UN human rights chief Volker Turk revealed Thursday he had offered to visit Iran during Tehran’s deadly crackdown on mass protests gripping the ... Middle East
-
Full-fledged crisis underway in Iran: UN rights chiefIran’s “disproportionate” use of force in quashing protests that have shaken the country since September must end, the UN rights chief said on ... Middle East
-
Western countries ‘lack the moral credibility’ to criticize Iran: TehranTehran on Thursday slammed the Western countries that called for an urgent UN Human Rights Council meeting on its crackdown on the protests rocking ... Middle East
-
Iran arrests British-Iranian woman for allegedly working with BBC, foreign mediaA British-Iranian dual national has been arrested for tipping off foreign media, including the BBC, about protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini ... Middle East