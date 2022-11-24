Iraq summons Iran, Turkey amid border tensions

Iraq summoned Iran and Turkey’s ambassadors in Baghdad on Thursday following cross-border attacks on the country’s territory.
“These attacks by both Iran and Turkey distract the efforts of countering terrorism on regional level,” the spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed al-Sahhaf, told The AP.
The Iraqi foreign ministry also confirmed it notified the UN Security Council about the latest border violations.
“It will raise the alert level and tension, and it will affect the nature of relations between Iran and Iraq, and Turkey and Iraq,” al-Sahhaf added.
On Tuesday, Iran launched a new round of strikes at Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
Some Iranian Kurdish groups have been engaged in a low-intensity conflict with Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and have sought refuge in neighboring Iraq where they established bases.
Iran alleges that these groups are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country, which the Iranian Kurdish groups deny. Iran has not provided evidence to back up the claims.
Turkey also launched separate deadly airstrikes over northern Iraq last Sunday, also targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for November 13 bombing in Istanbul.
