Palestinians return body of Israeli teen killed in car accident in West Bank

The body of an Israeli teen who died following a car accident Tuesday in the occupied West Bank was returned by Palestinians to his family, according to the Israeli army.

Tiran Fero, 17, a member of the Druze minority, had been taken to a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin following the accident.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a result of the efforts of the security forces and in coordination with the Palestinian authorities, the body of an Israeli man killed in a car accident in Jenin on Tuesday was transferred to his family in Israel,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

His body was taken by gunmen from the hospital after the accident, according to his family.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid had on Wednesday threatened strong reprisals against those who had taken the body.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the Palestinian Authority on Twitter for “this humanitarian gesture that comes after a miserable and inhumane act.”

Read more:

Arabs shun Israeli media at Qatar World Cup, dashing hopes of warming

Israeli army kill Palestinian high school student in West Bank: Medics

At least 21 killed, several others hurt in Gaza Strip fire