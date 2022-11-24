Watch: Yemeni fans react to Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina in World Cup match
Videos circulating online showed Yemeni football fans reacting to Saudi Arabia’s exciting and unexpected win against Argentina in the World Cup match in Qatar.
Fans across Yemen were seen cheering and dancing as commentators announced that the game had ended with the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, ending the South American giants’ 36-match unbeaten record at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
وهذه الفرحة من أرض السعيدة التي استهدفت بطائراتهم حتى أنهكت pic.twitter.com/FXo9UwePvL— هند علي العزاني (@hendalazany) November 22, 2022
من اليمن pic.twitter.com/GeFJ9lMEr7— M (@ibr102ss) November 22, 2022
اليمن pic.twitter.com/qQPO8oIiI1— (اللهم أجمعنا صف واحد🇸🇦🇾🇪 ) (@omer102030405) November 23, 2022
The Green Falcons are getting ready to play against Poland on November 26 and Mexico on November 30.
