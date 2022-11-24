Theme
audi Arabia's forward #11 Saleh Al-Shehri (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (AFP)
Watch: Yemeni fans react to Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina in World Cup match

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Videos circulating online showed Yemeni football fans reacting to Saudi Arabia’s exciting and unexpected win against Argentina in the World Cup match in Qatar.

Fans across Yemen were seen cheering and dancing as commentators announced that the game had ended with the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, ending the South American giants’ 36-match unbeaten record at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The Green Falcons are getting ready to play against Poland on November 26 and Mexico on November 30.

