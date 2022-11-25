UAE President, Jordan’s King discuss expanding cooperation in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed the strong relations between their two nations and ways to expand cooperation during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders reviewed existing partnerships and discussed opportunities to develop their bilateral ties during their meeting at the al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, according to the WAM report.

The Jordanian king arrived at the al-Bateen Airport on a state visit, where he was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

The Jordanian delegation accompanying King Abdullah II included Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, Jordan’s Prime Minister and Dr. Jaafar Hassan, the Director of the King’s office.

The UAE and Jordan have a history of strong ties, with Jordan’s King Abdullah regularly visiting the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah held high-levels talks in Abu Dhabi in June where they reviewed opportunities to develop cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, and investment.

