Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at his party headquarters in Jerusalem on November 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at his party headquarters in Jerusalem on November 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Israeli far right politician Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement, which does not account for a full and final new government in Israel, gives Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition agreement, toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government,” Ben-Gvir said in the statement.

Netanyahu’s Likud and its religious and far-right allies marked a clear victory in Israel’s November 1 election, ending nearly four years of political instability. His efforts to quickly form a government have hit roadblocks, however, as negotiations with coalition partners drag on.

The incoming government looks to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history, forcing Netanyahu into a diplomatic balancing act between his coalition and Western allies.

Ben-Gvir’s record includes a 2007 conviction for racist incitement against Arabs and support for terrorism, as well as anti-LGBT activism. He says he no longer advocates expulsion of all Palestinians - only those he deems traitors or terrorists.

A settler living in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war, Ben-Gvir is opposed to Palestinian statehood. He also supports Jewish prayer on a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site that houses al-Aqsa Mosque and which is a vestige of ancient Jewish temples.

Read more:

Stories of trauma, resilience spotlighted at Palestinian film festival

Palestinians return body of Israeli teen killed in car accident in West Bank

At least 21 killed, several others hurt in Gaza Strip fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size