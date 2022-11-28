Theme
The Iranian-made warship Makran takes part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman, in this picture obtained on January 14, 2021. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
The Iranian-made warship Makran takes part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman, in this picture obtained on January 14, 2021. (West Asia News Agency)

Iranian foreign ministry denies US accusations that it was behind Oman tanker attack

Reuter, Dubai
Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the US central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.

