Iranian foreign ministry denies US accusations that it was behind Oman tanker attack
Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the US central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.
