Three Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank clashes: Health ministry
Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Two brothers were killed by Israeli fire in Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, while a third man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar, near the flashpoint city of Hebron, the ministry said.
