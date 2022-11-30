Israeli forces kill Palestinian in army raid in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during a raid to arrest a suspect, medical and military officials said.

The latest violence comes a day after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, one of whom wounded an Israeli soldier in an alleged car-ramming.

The Palestinian health ministry said Wednesday “a citizen succumbed to critical wounds, after he was hit by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the chest in the town of Yabad.”

He was named as Mohammed Tawfiq Badarneh, 25, by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel’s military said it had entered Yabad, near Jenin in the northern West Bank, where forces arrested Abd Al-Ghani Harzallah who is “suspected of terrorist activity.”

The army added that it opened fire after “armed suspects fired at the soldiers and explosive devices were hurled in the area.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

The country’s forces have made more than 3,000 arrests across the territory in recent months, the army said this week, following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.

More than 140 Palestinians and at least 26 Israelis have been killed so far this year across the West Bank, Israel and the contested city of Jerusalem.

Washington’s envoy for Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, on Wednesday said the US administration is “closely tracking every reported incident every day.”

“We are deeply aware of the tragic loss of life we are seeing in the (Palestinian) territories,” he told reporters.

The casualties include Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, as well as scores of civilians including bystanders and children.

Additionally, in August 49 Gazans were killed in three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the enclave.

