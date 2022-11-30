Protest-hit Iran arrests another female journalist: Daily

Iran has arrested a third female journalist from the reformist newspaper Shargh against the backdrop of nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, the daily said Wednesday.

The security forces arrested Nastaran Farokheh at her home on Sunday and confiscated her laptop and phone, as well as the phones of her family members, Shargh said on its website.

“The reason for the arrest is not yet clear,” it said.

Iran has been gripped by protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

Farokheh's arrest is the third of a female journalist from Shargh newspaper since the protests broke out.

The first, Niloufar Hamedi, was arrested on September 20 after she visited the hospital where Amini spent three days in a coma before her death.

Hamedi was charged on November 8 along with another female journalist, Elaheh Mohammadi of Ham Mihan newspaper, with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security.

The second female journalist at Shargh to be arrested was Marzieh Amiri, who was detained on November 1, the newspaper said.

Mohammadi was taken into custody on September 29 after she travelled to Amini's hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan province to cover her funeral.

The reformist newspaper Sazandegi reported in late October that more than 20 journalists were being held for their reporting of Amini's death or the subsequent unrest.

The business newspaper Jahan-e Sanat was closed down last week after accusations were made against the security forces, the judiciary said.

On October 30, more than 300 journalists issued a joint statement criticizing the detention of their colleagues and the denial of their rights, including access to lawyers.

