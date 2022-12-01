Free Syrian Army killed ISIS leader last month: Pentagon

ISIS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed by the Free Syrian Army last month, according to the US military.

“This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar’a province in Syria. ISIS remains a threat to the region,” US Central Command Spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Buccino said CENTCOM and Washington’s partners remained focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS.

But no US military forces were involved in the operation, a military spokesman told Reuters.

ISIS released earlier in the day that said al-Quraishi was killed during fighting against “enemies of God.”

After reports of the ISIS leader’s death, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the White House welcomed the news.

This was the second ISIS leader to be killed this year.

US President Joe Biden announced in February that an operation to kill former leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi was successful in Syria’s Idlib province.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, his predecessor was also killed in Iblib, in 2019 after then-President Donald Trump ordered a military raid on the ISIS leader.

But gains made against ISIS are at risk, according to US officials, following the recent Turkish military attacks on US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been pleading for the US and other Western countries to convince Turkey to hold off on its planned ground invasion into northern Syria. Ankara claims that its operations are against terrorists, but the SDF has been a key partner of the US in the fight against terrorism.



