Israeli forces kill two Palestinians, including militant leader, in West Bank raid
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, in heavy clashes that erupted in the Jenin refugee camp during a pre-dawn raid.
The militant Islamic Jihad group said in a statement that one of the men killed was its leader.
There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli military.
Six Palestinians were killed in separate incidents earlier this week, amid spiraling violence in the West Bank.
Israel has cracked down on militants and protesters across the West Bank in near-daily raids that have often ended in deadly clashes, following a series of fatal street attacks by Palestinians in Israel earlier this year.
The Palestinian health ministry said 210 Palestinians have been killed this year, including those who died during a brief conflict in Gaza in August. They included militants and civilians.
At the same time, 23 civilians and eight security personnel have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank, according to Israeli military figures, which show 136 Palestinians killed but do not include Gaza casualties.
