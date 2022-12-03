Theme
Iranians mourn in front of the coffins of people killed in a shooting attack, during their funeral in the city of Izeh in Iran's Khuzestan province, on November 18, 2022. In some of the worst violence since the protests erupted, assailants on motorbikes shot dead seven people, including a woman and two children aged nine and 13, at a central market of Izeh on the evening of November 16, 2022, state media said. (Photo by ALIREZA MOHAMMADI / ISNA / AFP)
Iran protests

Iran says more than 200 people killed in Mahsa Amini protests

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
More than 200 people have been killed in Iran during anti-regime protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, authorities said on Saturday.

The toll, provided by the interior ministry’s state security council, included security forces, ordinary citizens, “rioters” and armed anti-regime militants, according to a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

This is the first official death toll given by Iran and comes days after a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander estimated that more than 300 people had been killed in the protests which authorities refer to as “riots.”

The figures given by the IRGC commander and the state security council are lower than those given by rights groups who say security forces have killed over 400 people in the protests.

Protests have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Amini died three days after collapsing in police custody. She had been detained by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules.

Demonstrators have been calling for regime change in the protests which have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

