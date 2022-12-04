Misguided getaway sets off security alert at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

A Palestinian car thief rammed through a checkpoint on the way to Israel’s main airport on Sunday, authorities said, setting off a security alert in what they described as the result of poor navigation on his part rather than an attempted attack.



Video circulated on social media showed passengers in Ben Gurion Airport’s departure terminal crouching alongside their luggage as instructions sounded over loudhailers.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Police said the suspect, a Palestinian in Israel illegally from the occupied West Bank, arrived at the airport checkpoint in a stolen car and raced through toward the main terminal. During a brief pursuit, he was shot and arrested.



It was at least the fifth such incident in recent months, an Israel Airports Authority spokesperson said.



As in previous cases, the suspect was believed to have taken a wrong turn off the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, Israeli officials said. That meant his attempted getaway accidentally brought him to one of the country’s most protected facilities.



“It happens almost every week,” a police spokesperson said.



Tensions are high amid a surge in street attacks in Israel and military raids in the occupied West Bank. The violence has contributed to the rise of far-rightists likely to play significant roles in the incoming Israeli government.



Read more:



Israeli forces kill two Palestinians, including militant leader, in West Bank raid



Iran court upholds death penalty for four over ‘Israel links’



With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to FIFA World Cup

Advertisement