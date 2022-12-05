Israel forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: Officials

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said.
The Israeli military said it was checking the report.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During an early morning Israeli raid near the city of Bethlehem, clashes erupted, and one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers.
Several other people were arrested, Palestinian officials said.
The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March.
Read more:
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians, including militant leader, in West Bank raid
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in army raid in occupied West Bank
-
Australia looks at solving ’cold case’ Israel consulate bombing, offers rewardAustralian police on Monday announced a new push to solve two bombings targeting the Jewish community in 1982, offering Aus$1 million ($683,214) for ... World News
-
Blinken says US to work closely with Israel, continues to support two state solutionThe US plans to work closely with Israel’s new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, ... World News
-
Herzog becomes first Israeli president to visit BahrainIsraeli President Isaac Herzog arrived Sunday in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two ... Gulf