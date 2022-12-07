US does not want to see military operations in northwest Syria: White House
The United States has been clear with Turkey about the risks of military operations in northwest Syria, even as it supports Ankara’s right to defend itself, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
“We don’t we don’t want to see military operations conducted in northwest Syria that are going to put civilians at greater risk than they already are, put in peril our troops and our personnel in Syria, or our counter ISIS mission,” Kirby told reporters.
Turkey has ramped up its shelling and air strikes on northern Syria in recent weeks and is preparing a ground invasion against Syrian Kurdish fighters that it dubs terrorists but who make up the bulk of the SDF.
