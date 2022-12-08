Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Shadows of an Iranian policeman and a noose are seen on the ground before the execution of Iranian killer Bijeh in Pakdasht, south of Tehran. (Reuters)
Shadows of an Iranian policeman and a noose are seen on the ground before the execution of Iranian killer Bijeh in Pakdasht, south of Tehran. (Reuters)

Iran executes protester for injuring security guard with knife: Sources

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran executed one protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife and closing off a Tehran street, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant and justified the sentence by saying the defendant's actions represented a “crime of waging war against God.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN: Executions, trial procedures in Iran of deep concern

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size