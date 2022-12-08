Iran says five accused over Shiraz Shrine attack face hanging

Iran’s judiciary said Thursday five people faced the death penalty over an October attack that killed at least 13 people at a Shia shrine in the southern city of Shiraz.

The five were charged with “corruption on earth,” a capital offence in Iran, for the attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum on October 26, said the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kazem Moussavi, the judiciary chief in Shiraz’s Fars province, said the case was expedited “in the shortest possible time,” according to Mizan.

The accused were also charged with membership of ISIS and “conspiracy against the security of the country,” Moussavi said.

If found guilty the defendants could appeal to Iran’s supreme court, he added.

The ISIS-claimed attack came more than a month after protests erupted across Iran over the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.

One of the attack perpetrators, identified by media in Iran as Hamed Badakhshan, died of injuries sustained during his arrest, according to authorities.

The Islamic Republic last month said 26 “takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection to the attack.

In Shia-majority Iran, the term takfiri generally refers to extremists or proponents of radical Islam.

Read more:

Ex-Iran oil minister and IRGC commander Rostam Ghasemi dies: Who was he?

Rights group warns of ‘mass executions’ in Iran after first protester put to death

US lawmakers call for more support to Iranian protesters, sanctions on regime