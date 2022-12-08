Ireland expects new EU sanctions against Iran on Monday

The European Union is likely to expand sanctions against Iran at a meeting of its Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

“I think we will see the EU taking strong and unified action, expanding sanctions to more people, more entities,” Coveney said following talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

France says EU to add new Iran sanctions on human rights, drone supplies