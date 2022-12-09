UK summons Iranian diplomat to protest execution of demonstrator

Britain on Friday summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat in London to protest the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest.

“The execution of Mohsen Shekari by the Iranian regime is abhorrent. He is a tragic victim of a legal system in which disproportionate sentences, politically motivated trials and forced confessions are rife,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Advertisement

“We have made our views clear to the Iranian authorities – Iran must immediately halt executions and end the violence against its own people.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sunni cleric kidnapped, killed in Iran’s restive southeast