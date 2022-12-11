Two ISIS officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria: US Central Command

Two ISIS officials were killed in a US helicopter raid in eastern Syria on Sunday, the US Central Command said in a statement.

One of those killed was Anas, an ISIS Syria Province official who was involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, the statement said.

