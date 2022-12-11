Two ISIS officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria: US Central Command
Two ISIS officials were killed in a US helicopter raid in eastern Syria on Sunday, the US Central Command said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
One of those killed was Anas, an ISIS Syria Province official who was involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, the statement said.
Read more:
Australia charges extradited ISIS suspect: Officials
Saudi Arabia condemns ISIS attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan envoy in Kabul
-
Australia charges extradited ISIS suspect: OfficialsAustralian police charged a high-profile ISIS suspect with six terrorism-related offences Sunday, two days after he was extradited from Turkey, ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia condemns ISIS attack on Pakistan embassy in KabulSaudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed ... Saudi Arabia
-
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan envoy in KabulISIS claimed responsibility Saturday for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, which Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt.”A security ... World News