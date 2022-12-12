UK foreign minister: We will respond when Iran’s actions are unacceptable

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday said Britain would continue to respond with sanctions against Iran when its actions are unacceptable in an effort to steer the Islamic Republic in a better direction.

“Our priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but in parallel to that we will continue to act, to respond when Iran’s actions are unacceptable,” Cleverly said in answer to a question following a speech in London, giving the example of the supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

“We’ve sanctioned those involved with that, we’ve sanctioned those involved with the brutal suppression of protesters in Iran and we will continue to try and steer Iran into a better direction.”

