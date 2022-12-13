Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Turkey asked for Russian support in northern Syria: Erdogan

Reuters, Ankara
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey asked for Russia’s support and discussed mutual steps in northern Syria, where Ankara has been seeking to carry out a ground operation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We asked for his (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria),” Erdogan told reporters in Ankara, saying that Turkey would not ask for anyone’s permission.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

US does not want to see military operations in northwest Syria: White House

Two ISIS officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria: US Central Command

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size