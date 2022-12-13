Turkey asked for Russian support in northern Syria: Erdogan

Turkey asked for Russia’s support and discussed mutual steps in northern Syria, where Ankara has been seeking to carry out a ground operation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We asked for his (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria),” Erdogan told reporters in Ankara, saying that Turkey would not ask for anyone’s permission.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

US does not want to see military operations in northwest Syria: White House

Two ISIS officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria: US Central Command