Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon: Media

UN nuclear watchdog officials will visit Iran in the coming days, Tehran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, to try to end an impasse over traces of uranium found at Iranian undeclared sites.

“We hope the visit of the International Atomic Energy officials to Tehran in the coming days can help resolving issues with the agency,” Eslami told state TV.

Advertisement

The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with major powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment program in return for lifting sanctions imposed by Washington after exiting the pact in 2018.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US close to providing Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine: Officials

Ukraine PM says IAEA mission will ‘secure’ nuclear plants

Paris aid conference raises around 1 billion euros for Ukraine: French FM

Developing