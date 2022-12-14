Top Israeli general claims recent attack on convoy at Syria-Iraq border

The chief of Israel’s armed forces on Wednesday claimed credit for a recent air strike on a convoy that had entered Syria from Iraq, saying the target was a truck carrying weaponry.



Though he did not give a date for the event, describing it only has having taken place “several weeks ago”, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi appeared to be alluding to a Nov. 8 attack that Iraqi officials at the time said destroyed two fuel trucks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Were it not for Israeli intelligence, Kohavi told a conference hosted by Reichman University, “we might not have known that among the 25 trucks (in the convoy), that was the truck - truck number eight - that was the truck with the arms.”



“There too, the pilots had to be sent. They had to know how to evade the ground-to-air missiles,” he added, hinting that piloted jets were used for the distant mission. Iraqi officials had described the November 8 strike as the work of a drone.



For almost a decade, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in next-door Syria. Israeli officials have rarely acknowledged responsibility for specific operations.



A regional official aligned with Iran said two Syrian nationals were killed in the November 8 air strike. Officials at the Iraq-Syria border were unaware of any Iranian casualties.

Advertisement

Read more:

Two ISIS officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria: US Central Command

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

US imposes sanctions on Turkish businessman, citing links to Iran’s Quds Force