Iran’s oil minister stable after heart attack, ministry says

The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on Thursday, the oil ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures,” the statement said.
“After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister’s condition is currently stable.”
Read more:
After being removed from UN rights body Iran blames US
Iran ousted from UN women's body after US campaign
IAEA team to visit Iran on Sunday over nuclear probe
-
Italy foreign minister to summon Iran ambassador over crackdownItaly's foreign minister said on Wednesday he would summon the new Iranian ambassador to condemn “in the strongest terms” the ongoing violation of ... World News
-
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years: FamilyBelgium and Olivier Vandecasteele’s family insist he is innocent, effectively held as a hostage in Tehran’s efforts to force Belgium to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism. Middle East
-
Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon: MediaUN nuclear watchdog officials will visit Iran in the coming days, Tehran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, to try to end an impasse ... Middle East