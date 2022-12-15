Theme
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji before a reception at the Asakasa State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022, following the state funeral for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. KAZUHIRO NOGI/Pool via REUTERS
Iran’s oil minister stable after heart attack, ministry says

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on Thursday, the oil ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency.

“Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures,” the statement said.

“After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister’s condition is currently stable.”

