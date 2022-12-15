Irish peacekeeper killed on UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, investigation launched

An Irish soldier was killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armored utility vehicles traveling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland’s defense forces said in a statement.



Another Irish member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured.



UNIFIL said in a statement that it was coordinating with the Lebanese army and an investigation into the soldier’s killing has been launched.



“At the moment, details are sparse and conflicting,” the UN peacekeeping mission said.



“It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann [the Irish defense forces] can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night,” the defense forces said, adding that a full investigation will commence.



Irish Defense Minister Simon Coveney, who is in New York for a UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet UN Secretary General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident.



“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work,” Irish President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement.



Read more:



UN Security Council renews mandate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon for one year



UN in Lebanon demands security guarantees after troops ‘threatened’



UN warns Lebanon, Israel against taking border stability for granted as tensions rise

Advertisement