Mahmoud Abbas says against armed military resistance with Israel

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said he was against armed military resistance with Israel, but said he could “change his mind” about that at any given moment.

“I might change my mind at any given moment, of course! Maybe tomorrow or the day after or anytime. Everything can change,” Abbas told Al Arabiya in an interview.

“The peaceful popular resistance is real, but when push comes to shove, the people will do anything… and I keep issuing warnings against making the Palestinian people get to this stage and lose their patience,” the president added.

Asked if he threatened to dissolve the Palestinian Authority (PA), Abbas said it will never be dissolved, after the years of struggle that went into establishing it.

“We would never do that. We built the Palestinian Authority with our effort, our struggle, and our martyrs.”

“The Palestinian Authority will remain, and the Palestinian state exists. Nobody can force us to do that… The Israeli occupation may take measures to dissolve the Palestinian Authority. But the Palestinian Authority will remain and it will persist.”

