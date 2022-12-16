Lebanon’s caretaker PM: Those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that investigations into the killing of an Irish soldier on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were ongoing, adding that those responsible “will be punished”, according to a statement.

The soldier was shot and killed late on Wednesday, and a second soldier was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armoured vehicle, Ireland’s defence minister said on Thursday.

